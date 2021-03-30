The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the admit card for the Punjab Civil Service Main Exam 2020. Candidates set to appear for the exam can download admit cards from PPSC official website ppsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the Commission had also released the Punjab Civil Service Prelims Exam result. Approximately, 957 candidates were declared qualified to appear for the Mains exam scheduled to be conducted from April 1 to 8.

Steps to download Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on, ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE EXAMINATION’ under the ‘Online Registration’ section Enter Registration Number and password to access admit card Download admit card and take a printout.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 75 vacancies for the following posts — Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply, and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade-II)/District Probation Officer (Jails).