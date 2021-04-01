Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the Junior Engineer (JE) (Trainee) under E&M cadre 2020 preliminary answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website upenergy.in.

According to the official statement, Candidates are required to submit their objections against the released answer key, if any, via online only. The candidates can submit Objection till 3rd day (total of 3 days) of start of this Link. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available there after.”

The online examination (CBT) was conducted on March 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 212 vacancies, of which, 191 vacancies are for the post of JE (Trainee) in Electrical, and 21 vacancies for the post of JE (Trainee) in Electronics/ Tele Communication.

Steps to check the answer key:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” Click on “View/Download” against “DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE)...” Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a printout of the answer key for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key.

Candidates may raise objections via the same link. Click on “Click here to fill objection” button in the “Objections” tab and challenge the released answer key, if required.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.