The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online application process for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state.

Candidates can apply for UPCET 2021 at the website upcet.nta.nic.in till April 30 (upto 05.00 PM). An application fee of Rs 1,300 is payable for Male/third gender/General/OBC/GEN-EWS candidates and Rs 650 for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates.

UPCET-2021 covers admission to various courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22. NTA will be conducting UPCET-2021 in the computer-based test mode on May 18.

Details about the courses admission for which are through UPCET 2021, scheme of exam, medium, eligibility, reservation, exam centres, exam fee, procedure for applying, last date for submission of exam forms online etc are contained in the Information Bulletin on the UPCET portal.

Here’s UPCET 2021 notification.

Here’s UPCET 2021 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for UPCET 2021:

Visit UPCET 2021 website upcet.nta.nic.in Apply for online registration (UG/PG) using email Id, mobile no. and unique ID Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of required documents and submit Pay the exam fee online Download the submitted application form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPCET for UG 2021.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPCET for PG 2021.