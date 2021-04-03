Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online application process for the recruitment of 140 Assistant Professors at the state Medical Education Department. Candidates can access the recruitment notification at the CGPSC website psc.cg.gov.in and apply for the vacancies there till May 5. An application fee of Rs 300 is applicable.

Assistant Professors will be hired for both Broad Specialities and Super Specialities. CGPSC will conduct a selection test followed by an interview round to recruit candidates.

The age limit for candidates outside Chhattisgarh is 25-30, while that of state domiciles is 25-40.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully to get more details on the vacancies, eligibility, etc.

Here’s CGPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s direct link to apply for CGPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for CGPSC Asst Professor recruitment 2021: