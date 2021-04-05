The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020 admit card on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in and check the exam details at mpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 11 after which the candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. MPSC Subordinate Services recruitment application process began on February 28, 2020. The last date for submitting the online applications was March 19, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

The recruitment drive for the Group B Services is being conducted to fill 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for General Administrative Department, 89 for Finance Department, and 650 for Home Department.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in Click on the candidate’s login Key in your login credentials and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The candidates appearing for the examination must hold a Bachelors degree and the knowledge of Marathi language is essential to be eligible for applying for the recruitment drive. The eligibility age range is different for different department.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.