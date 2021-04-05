Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is currently accepting online applications for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test or TS LAWCET-2021 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TS LAWCET 2021 at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The registration for TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET-2021) is also underway on the same portal.

The state-level entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 23 and will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The exam is the prerequisite for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

Candidates can apply for TS LAWCET 2021 up to May 26 without a late fee and till July 10 with the late fee. The application fee for LAWCET is Rs 800 and for PGLCET is Rs 1,000.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification for TS LAWCET 2021 available on the website to determine eligibility criteria, syllabi, etc.

Here’s TS LAWCET 2021 detailed notification.

Steps to apply for TS LAWCET 2021:

Visit website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Application Fee Payment’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS LAWCET 2021.