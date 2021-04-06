The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified the extension of the JEE Mains 2021 correction window for the April session. Registered candidates can now update their particulars (Session, Category, Subject, etc.) till April 7 (upto 11.50 PM) on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“On receiving requests from numerous candidates, the NTA is extending the dates to update the particulars (Session, Category, Subject, fees, etc.) for the (remaining) JEE (Main) - 2021 Sessions,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

The third session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 30. The admit card for the JEE Main April session will likely be available for download in the second week of the month.

Steps to make corrections to the form:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “JEE (Main) 2021: Registration form correction” Key in your login credentials Read the information and proceed Make changes and submit

Here’s the direct link to update the particulars.

The April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (BArch) and/or 2B (B Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the application process for the May session (Session-4).

About JEE Main 2021:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.