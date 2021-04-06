The Council of Architecture has released the admit cards for the first session of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download the admit card from NATA portal nata.in.

The first session of NATA 2021 will be held on April 10 in a single session: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course. The Council this year will hold the exam twice on different dates as computer-based examinations and a candidate shall be allowed to appear for NATA 2021 for a maximum of two times. The second session will be held on June 12.

The NATA admit cards would consist of details such as the date and time of the entrance exam, exam centre, candidate’s name, date of birth and roll number.

Here’s direct link to download NATA 2021 admit card.

Steps to download NATA 2021 admit card:

Visit NATA website nata.in Click on ‘NATA 2021- new registration’ Login using eail and password to access admit card Download and take printout.

NATA exam pattern

The examination will consist of 125 questions for 200 marks. The questions paper will comprise Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), Preferential Choice Questions (PCQ) and Numerical Answer Questions (NAQ).

Once both sessions of NATA are conducted, the COA will be releasing the scorecards of the candidates separately. In case, candidates appear for both the sessions, COA will be considering the best out of two scores for admissions.