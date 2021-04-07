Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has started the online registration process for TJEE 2021 on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for TJEE 2021 at tbjee.nic.in till April 25.

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2021 will be conducted on June 23. The admit card will be available in the second week of June and the result would tentatively be announced on the third week of July, as per TJEE schedule.

The entrance exam is held for admission to different professional degree courses, such as Engineering, Technological, Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries and Paramedical Courses in the state of Tripura.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics papers and those seeking admission to various Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and other courses (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Here’s TJEE 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Candidate must have passed/appeared/due to appear in the year of Joint Entrance Examination at the Higher Secondary Examination of Tripura Board of Secondary Education / Central Board of Secondary Education or equivalent examination with the subjects in which he/she desires to appear at the TJEE.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 550 is applicable for male candidates and Rs 350 for female candidates.

Candidates are directed to go through the Prospectus for filling-up of an application form, question pattern and mode of an answer, available on the website.

Here’s TJEE 2021 Prospectus.

Here’s direct link to apply for TJEE 2021.

Steps to apply for TJEE 2021: