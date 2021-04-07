National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Executive, Senior Executive and Specialist posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post at the NTPC website ntpccareers.net till April 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 35 posts at NTPC, which includes 25 posts of Executive (Safety), 8 Executive (IT Date centre), one each of Senior Executive (Solar) and Specialist (Solar).

Here’s NTPC Executive, Specialist recruitment 2021 advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should possess an engineering degree in the relevant field for all the posts. For detailed educational qualification and work experience, refer to the recruitment notification.

Upper age limit

• Executive: 35 years

• Senior Executive (Solar): 45 years

• Specialist (Solar): 55 years

Application fee

Candidates (except SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XS/ female) will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. Candidates can make the payment of fees through online and offline fees.

Here’s direct link to apply for NTPC recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply NTPC recruitment 2021: