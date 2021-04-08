Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the registration process for the admissions to Class 2 and above for various Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools across the country. Interested parents/ guardian can check the registration process at kvsangathan.nic.in for the academic year 2021-2022.

According to the official notification, the registration for Class II onwards, except Class XI, will be done in offline mode till April 15 depending on the availability of vacancies in a particular class.

The schedule for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalaya 2021-22 session was released in the month of March on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Important Dates:

Commencement of the registration process: April 8

Last date to register for admissions to Class 2 and above: April 15

Declaration of list of class II onwards: April 19 (4.00 PM)

Admission for class II onwards: April 20 to 27

Last date of admission for all classes except class XI: May 31

For more details, parents/ guardians may check the official notification here.

“Admission test shall not be conducted for admission to Class II to VIII and the admission may be granted based on Priority Category system (1 to 5 or 6 as the case may be). If applications are more than the number of seats, lottery system will be followed in each category including single girl child quota (Class VI Onwards). However, for admission to Class IX, an admission test shall be conducted and a merit list will be prepared for each category of priority separately,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Parents/ guardians who wish to register their children for Class 2 and above admissions are required to visit the concerned school to get details of availability of seats, collect the application form, and submit it tp the respective school.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.