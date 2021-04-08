The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has extended the deadline for registration to the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. Candidates will now be able to register online till April 15 at cusat.ac.in.

“Last date for submission of application for Common Admission Test for admission to various academic programmes of Cochin University of Science and Technology for the Academic year 2021-22 is extended upto 15th April 2021 with a late fee of Rs 100,” read the official notification.

The CUSAT CAT 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to 14.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Steps to fill the application form:

Visit the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration Key in the required details and submit Login using the generated credentials Upload the documents Make the payment

According to a report by Indian Express, the CUSAT 2021 admit card is expected to be released on May 25 on the official website. The examination will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.