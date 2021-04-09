Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has invited online applications for direct recruitment to various posts on the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The online application process will begin on April 10 and conclude on May 9, 2021, by 11.59 PM, thereafter website link will be disabled. No offline Application Form will be accepted by the Commission.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 379 vacancies for various posts including — Staff Nurse, Pharmacist (Allopathy), Bee-Keeper, Junior Engineer (Civil), Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II, Fireman, Language Teacher and more.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age relaxation by five years is applicable to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, Persons with disabilities & Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh.

Educational Qualification:

The educational qualification details for a few posts are as follows:-

Staff Nurse: The candidates must have passed Class 12 preferably with Science from a recognized Board of School Education and have qualified ‘A’ Grade Nurse (Diploma in GNM) or BSc Nursing from a recognized University/Institution.

Pharmacist (Allopathy): The candidates should have passes Class 12 with Science from a recognized Board of School Education. They should hold a degree or diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized University or an Institution duly recognized by the Central/State Government and must be registered with the Pharmacy Council of the concerned State/Central Government.

Accountant: The candidates must have completed B.Com and have knowledge of computer application, preparation of tally accounts/balance sheet experience of commercial accountancy.

More details available in the notification.

Examination Fee:

The applicants from General Category/ E.W.S., Ex Servicemen of HP are required to pay a fee of Rs 360, the candidates from General IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of ExServicemen background and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 120. Application fee is exempted for female candidates, Ex-Servicemen of HP (Ex-Servicemen, who are relieved from Defence Services after completion of normal tenure) / Blind/ Visually Impaired of HP.

Mode of Selection:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test of 85 marks followed by the evaluation process of 15 Marks.

“The downloaded copy of the online application form along with necessary original certificates and self attested photocopies must be brought at the time of documentation/Evaluation for 15 marks or to submit the same whenever required by the Commission to ascertain the eligibility of applicants,” read the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.