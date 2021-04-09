The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Phase-VIII/2020/selection posts examination result on its official website. Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in once the result is declared.

Candidates who score qualifying marks will be called for Scrutiny. The schedule for the same shall be announced after the declaration of the result.

The examination for various categories of posts of three levels of EQ i.e. matriculation level, higher secondary (10+2) level and graduation and above level was held on November 6, 9 and 10, and on December 14 (for candidates in Bihar).

The SSC Phase-VIII/2020/selection posts examination answer key was released in the month of December 2020 and the challenges were invited till December 31 (6.00 PM) with the online payment of Rs 100 per answer/question.

According to a ToI report, the recruitment notification says that the candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny will be required to submit self-attested copies of all the supporting documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form, to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs.