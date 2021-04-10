Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the postponement of the MPSC Group B Subordinate Services Prelims exam due to rise in COVID-19 cases. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, i.e., April 11, 2021.

The decision was taken in an online meeting directed by CM Uddhav Thackeray and attended by all party leaders, considering the pandemic situation in the state.

The Commission will release the new schedule in due course of time, according to the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO) statement, the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held. New dates will be announced later, reports zeenews.India.com.

Earlier, the Commission announced the change in the exam venue for Pune district.

The recruitment drive for the Group B Services is being conducted to fill 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for General Administrative Department, 89 for Finance Department, and 650 for Home Department.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.