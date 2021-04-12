The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the postponement of the Airmen recruitment examination due to COVID-10 spike. The examination was scheduled to be conducted from April 18 to 24, 2021. The new examination scheduled will be released on the official website careerindianairforce.cdac.in in due course of time.

“In view of fresh restrictions imposed by various State Governments due to current COVID situation, STAR 01/2021 automated e-Pariksha scheduled from 18 Apr 21 to 24 Apr 21 has been postponed to a later date. Further, updates will be uploaded on CASB web portal https://airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates are required to follow the web portal regularly,” read the official statement.

The online registration for the Indian Air Force STAR exam began on January 22 and concluded on January 7, 2021.

Exam Pattern:

The examination will be held in three phases. The first phase will be done in an online mode. Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. After the declaration of the result of Phase-I (Online) Test, a cut off will be applied based on the marks scored by the candidates in the Phase I Test and SHORTLISTED candidates will be sent a New admit card on their Registered e-mail IDs for phase - II test at a designated Airmen Selection Centre.

Candidates who qualify Adaptability Test-II shall be issued with medical appointment letter at respective ASCs. Medical examination shall be conducted by Air Force Medical Team as per IAF medical standards and policy in vogue on subject issue. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

During training, candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 14600 per month. On completion of training, those enrolled in group ‘X’ trade will receive Rs 33100 per month and others will receive Rs 26900 per month.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit AIF official website or read the official notification here.