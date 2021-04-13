Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Typing/ Stenography Test admit card for the recruitment of PA/ Stenographer on its official website. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 20 at DD College, 25 25 Nimbuwala, Garhi Cantt, Block-B, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Candidates are suggested to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “PA/ Steno admit card” hyperlink Click on “Click to download the Admit Card for Typing / Stenography Examination” Key in you login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 300 vacancies, of which, 158 vacancies are for the PA/Stenographer post and 142 are for the post of Accounts Clerk, as per a report by JAGRAN Josh.

