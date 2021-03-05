State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the postponement of the Apprenticeship recruitment exam 2020 on its official website. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8500 positions in various states.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to e conducted in the month of January 2021. “The proposed online examination for the engagement of Apprentices tentatively scheduled in January 2021 has been deferred till April 2021,” read the short notification.

The specific dates of online examination shall be advised in the revised notifications which shall be displayed on the following websites:

bank.sbi/careers

nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship

apprenticeshipindia.org

bfsissc.com

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

The apprentices will undergo a training of three years and should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years apprenticeship engagement in the Bank. The apprentices will receive a stipend of Rs 15,000, Rs 16,500 and Rs 19,000 in the first, second and third year, respectively.

The online test will be of 100 marks and 100 questions testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. There will also be a test on local language as part of the selection process.

Here is the direct link to the SBI Apprentice 2020 recruitment notification.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.