The Council of Architecture has announced that it will declare the result of the First Test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2021 on April 20. Registered candidates can check the result at NATA portal nata.in.

The first session of NATA 2021 was held on April 10 in a single session. NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course.

“It is informed to all the concerned that the NATA result for the First Test for NATA 2021 will be declared on 20.04.2021. The candidates and parents are advised to keep visiting the NATA website for latest updates,” a notice read.

Here’s NATA 2021 result notice.

The Council this year will hold the exam twice on different dates as computer-based examinations and a candidate shall be allowed to appear for NATA 2021 for a maximum of two times. The second session will be held on June 12.

Once both sessions of NATA are conducted, the COA will be releasing the scorecards of the candidates separately. In case, candidates appear for both the sessions, COA will be considering the best out of two scores for admissions.