The Department of School Education, Punjab has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Mater Cadre. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com till May 1, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2392 vacancies, of which, 899 are for English (Master Cadre Border Area), 595 for Math (Master Cadre Backlog), 518 Science (Master Cadre Backlog), 380 for English (Master Cadre Backlog).

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

English (Master Cadre Border Area): The candidates should have passed the graduation with minimum 45 percent marks in the case of the persons from the General category, and with minimum 40 percent marks in the case of the persons from the reserved category from a recognized university or institution and should have studied English as an elective subject for a period of three years. More details in the notification.

Math (Master Cadre Backlog): The applicants should have passed graduation with 45 percent marks in the case of General Category candidates and 44 percent marks in the case of person from reserved category from a recognized university or institution and should have passed Mathematics as subject at least for three years. More details in the notification.

Science (Master Cadre Backlog): The applicants should have passed BSc with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of reserved category candidates from a recognized university or institution with any of the two subjects i.e., Physics Chemistry and Mathematics or should have passed BSc in Physics and Mathematics or any other equivalent qualification. More details in the notification.

English (Master Cadre Backlog): The candidates should have studied Functional English, English Literature, BA Honours (English), BA (Honours) English in Graduation or its equivalent or should have passed post Graduation in English. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com On the homepage, click on “Latest Recruitment” Register yourself and proceed with the application Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.