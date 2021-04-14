Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the result of Written Objective Type Examination conducted on August 23, 2020, for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer (School-New) Hindi, Class-III (Non-Gazetted) in the Department of Higher Education. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

A total of 473 candidates have been shortlisted. The candidates who have been declared qualified will have to appear for evaluation of 15 marks subject to their eligibility to be checked / confirmed on the day(s) of evaluation, read the official notification.

The call letters for evaluation will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in the due course of time.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result of Objective Type Exam for the posts of Lecturer (School-New) Hindi...” under What’s New section The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

