Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to Executive Trainee posts. Candidates who have appeared for GATE 2021 exam can apply for the posts at the PGCIL website powergridindia.com. The application fee is Rs 500.

Power Grid has notified a total of 40 vacancies, of which 20 are of Executive Trainee (Electrical), 10 of ET (Electronics) and 10 of ET (Civil).

The posting locations for selected candidates are likely to be in Power Grid offices, substations, construction sites spread across the country. For electronics discipline, postings may also be in telecom.

Here’s PGCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2021 detailed notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have appeared and qualified in the corresponding paper of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2021. The qualifying marks shall be as declared by GATE 2021 Organizing Body. Final Year / Semester engineering students who expect their final results by August 14, 2021 are also eligible to apply, provided they have obtained 70% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all semesters/years up to prefinal examination.

The age limit of the candidate should be 28 years as on December 31, 2020.

Selection procedure

The selection process consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021, Group Discussion & Personal Interview. Eligible candidates will have to appear for the corresponding paper of GATE 2021, i.e. Electrical Engineering (EE) / Electronics and Communication (EC) / Civil Engineering (CE). Qualified candidates shall be short-listed category-wise for Group Discussion and Personal Interview based on their normalized marks out of 100 in GATE 2021, in the corresponding paper.

Here’s direct link to apply for PGCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for Power Grid Executive Trainee recruitment 2021: