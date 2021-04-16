Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional result for the post of Language Pandit Hindi on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the OMR/CBRT Examinations held on February 27, 2018, and certificate verification conducted in various phases can check and download the list of provisionally selected candidates for the recruitment at tspsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 342 vacancies in School Education Department. A total of 263 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment to the post of Language Pandit-Hindi.

The shortlisted candidates are required to offer their relinquishment to the post of Language Pandit-Hindi, if they desire so from April 19 to 21, 2021, through the official website.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result-Provisional Selection list -TRT-Language Pandit Hindi in school Education Department...” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

“The selection is based on whether the candidates are physically fit for the post. The candidates are required to produce original certificates as required in accordance with the Rules / Notification.

“If it comes to the notice of the Commission later that any candidate furnished false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of omission or Commission of any candidate then his/her provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage and they will forfeit all consequential benefits including that of selection. Besides that, the Commission reserves the right to take any action as it deems fit in the circumstances of the case, in terms of the provisions as notified in TSPSC Rules of Procedure published in Telangana State Gazette No.60., Dt: 28/12/2015,” read the notification.

