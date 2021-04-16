Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) exams scheduled to commence from April 19 have been postponed. The decision was announced by the Minister for Medical Education and Cultural Affairs, Govt of Maharashtra, Amit V Deshmukh after a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Deshmukh announced, “Examinations of medical students to be conducted from April 19 by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will now be held in June. The decision was taken after discussions with the Chief Minister. The detailed schedule of the examination will be announced by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.”

महाराष्ट्र आरोग्य विज्ञान विद्यापीठामार्फत 19 एप्रिल पासून घेण्यात येणाऱ्या वैद्यकीय विद्यार्थ्यांच्या परीक्षा मा. मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांशी चर्चा करून येत्या जून मध्ये घेण्यात येणार असून परीक्षेचे सविस्तर वेळापत्रक महाराष्ट्र आरोग्य विज्ञान विद्यापीठामार्फत जाहीर करण्यात येईल. — Amit V. Deshmukh (@AmitV_Deshmukh) April 15, 2021

“Discussions have also taken place with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole about postponing the exam,” he Tweeted.

The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in February, but were postponed to March and then to April by the university after receiving requests from the students and due to COVID surge.

According to the letter addressed to MUHS by students, at present at least 500 students from several medical colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Satara and Solapur are currently in quarantine after testing positive, while many others have family members who tested positive recently and have to follow the two-week quarantine period, reports Hindustan Times.