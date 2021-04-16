Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced the Bihar Home Guard Sepoy recruitment result. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check and download their results from CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the recruitment examination was held on January 24 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM. A total of 1,87,784 candidates appeared for the examination, of which, 87 candidates were disqualified due to act of misconduct.

Out of the remaining 1,87,697 candidates, 1,52,159 qualified the examination of which 1,51,509 are direct candidates and 650 are Home Guards. However, a total of 1251 direct candidates and 641 Home Guard candidates are shortlisted for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).

Steps to download the Bihar Home Guard result:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Bihar Home Guards” tab Click on “Results: For written examination for the post of Constable in Bihar Home Guards.” The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 551 vacancies. The application process began on July 3 and concluded on August 3, 2020. The written exam was originally scheduled for October 18 but had to be postponed due to the state Assembly elections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.