Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will release the admit card for Home Guard Sepoy recruitment exam on January 2. The admit card for the exam will be released on CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is slated to be held on January 24. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. All candidates must reach their exam venue by 9 am.

The online application process for filling 551 vacancies began on July 3 and ended on August 3. The written exam was originally scheduled for October 18 but had to be postponed due to the elections.

It was scheduled for January 21 but was deferred again.

The syllabus for the exam can be accessed on CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in or through the direct link here.

Here is the direct link to Bihar CSBC Home Guard Sepoy exam notification

Meanwhile, the Driver Constable Written Exam 2020 will be conducted on January 3.