The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the recruitment examination admit card for various posts including Jr Stenographer (English), Store Keeper, Fire Operator, Veterinary Livestock Inspector and others. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the examinations are scheduled to be conducted from April 19 to 23. The name of examination centre, date of examination and time shall be mentioned in the e-admit card.

Examination Schedule Date of Examination Name of the Post Name of the Organisation/ Department April 19 Junior Stenographer (English) Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Ltd. Store Keeper Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Ltd. April 20 Fire Operator (Only for Male) Delhi Fire Service April 22 Store Keeper G.B Pant Govt. Engineering College Store Keeper and Food Safety Officer G.B Pant Govt. Engineering College April 23 Junior Stenographer Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board Junior Stenographer and Junior Telephone Operator Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board and Delhi Transport Corporation Veterinary Livestock Inspector Animal Husbandry Unit in Development Deptt.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARDS FOR ONLINE EXAMINATION TO BE HELD ON 19TH, 20TH,22ND & 23RD APRIL 2021” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to update their e-mail address/ mobile number for future communication, read the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.