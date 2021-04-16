National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the Female Engineering Executive Trainee vacancies. The recruitment of Executive Trainee will be done through GATE 2021 score. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at ntpccareers.net till May 6, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 50 vacancies, of which, 22 posts are for Electrical, 14 for Mechanical and 14 for Electronics and Instrumentation.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates should have attained the age of 27 years as on May 6, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Electrical Engineering: The applicants should have a full-time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology/ AMIE with not less than 65% marks, as per respective Institute or University norms. Final year/ semester students are also eligible to apply, subject to obtaining at least 65% marks in engineering degree (55% for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates).

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Steps to apply for EET vacancies:

Visit the official website ntpccareers.net Click on “Click here to apply” under “Special Recruitment of Female Engineering Executive Trainees-2021 through GATE 2021...” Fill in the registration form Upload the required documents and submit

Here’s the direct link to apply for EET vacancies.

Female candidates are exempted from paying application fee in NTPC. Being a special recruitment only for female candidates, there is no application fee for this recruitment, read a statement on the official website.

Selection Process:

According to the official notification, the applicants must have appeared for GATE 2021. Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE 2021 performance, from among the candidates who apply against this advertisement in NTPC.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.