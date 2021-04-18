General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has released the admit card for the examination to be held for the recruitment to the post of 44 Assistant Manager (Scale I). Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website at gicofindia.com.

The exams is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in online mode on May 9, 2021. The online application process began on March 11 and concluded on March 29.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 44 vacancies of Assistant Manager posts, of which, 15 vacancies are for the post of Finance Chartered Accountants, 15 for General, 4 for legal, and 10 for insurance.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website gicofindia.com On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Scale I Officers - click here to download call letter” under “Quick Links” section Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout or future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test, performance in Group Discussion and interview and medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.