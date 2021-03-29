General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) will soon be closing the online application process for recruitment to the post of 44 Assistant Manager (Scale I). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at gicofindia.com.

The online application process began on March 11, 2021 and will conclude today, ie., March 29.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 44 vacancies of Assistant Manager posts, of which, 15 vacancies are for the post of Finance Chartered Accountants, 15 for General, 4 for legal, and 10 for insurance.

“GIC Re, the ‘National Reinsurer of India’ is a 11 th largest Reinsurance Company in the world with the network in India and abroad, is looking for Graduates / Post Graduates in the disciplines mentioned below to fill-in the positions of 44 Officers in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale-I) to be posted in Head Office, Mumbai and will be liable to be posted anywhere in India as well as abroad as per the requirement of the Corporation,” read the official notification.

The exams is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in online mode on May 9, 2021. The call letters will be issued around 10 days before the examination.

Important Dates:

Commencement of on-line registration: March 11

Closure of registration of application: March 29

Closure for editing application details: March 29

Last date for printing your application: April 13

Online Fee Payment: March 11 to 29

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website gicofindia.com On the homepage, click on Careers Click on “Click here to apply online – Recruitment of Scale I Officer” Register and apply Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 30 years as on February 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST candidates) and candidates should have passed the Final examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. More details available in the notification.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test, performance in Group Discussion and interview and medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.