Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will soon be closing the online applications for the Range Forest Officer recruitment 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in till today, i.e., April 19.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 45 vacancies of Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Forests, HP.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The upper age limit is 42 years.

Educational qualification: Candidate must possess Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from any recognized University.

Exam Fee:

Candidates of the unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 400 while those of reserved ones shall pay Rs 100.

Selection procedure

HPPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of a written exam — screening test and main exam, followed by a physical test and interview/personality test.

Here’s HPPSC Range Forest Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for Range Forest Officer vacancies: