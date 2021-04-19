The Judicial Recruitment Cell of the Madras High Court has invited online applications for recruitment to more than 3000 vacancies on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various posts including — Office Assistant, Scavenger, Sweeper, Sanitary Worker, Masalchi, Sweeper, Gardener, Watchman, Scavenger, Waterman and Waterwomen, Nightwatchman-cum-Masalchi, Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Nightwatchman, Sweeper cum Cleaner, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant cum full-time Watchman in various districts of Tamil Nadu at mhc.tn.gov.in, as per a report by JAGRAN Josh.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 6, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3557 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 30 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed Class 8th and must be able to ride a bicycle. Fluency in Tamil language reading and writing is a must. More details available in the official notification.

Vacancy Breakdown Posts Vacancies Office Assistant 1911 Watchman 496 Sweeper 189 Sanitary Worker 110 Night watchman 185 Night watchman cum Masalchi 108 Masalchi 485 Garderner 28 Scavenger/Sweeper 07 Sweeper cum Cleaner 18 Copyist Attender 03 Waterman & Waterwomen 01 Office cum Full time watchman 01 Watchman cum Masalchi 15

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website mhc.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to Register and Apply online for various posts falling under Special Rules for Tamil Nadu Basic Service (Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker etc.) in various Judicial Districts in the state of Tamil Nadu” Now click on “Click here to apply” against “Notifications for various posts in the subordinate courts in Tamil Nadu” Select the Judicial District to register Login and fill the online application form Upload documents and pay fees Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.