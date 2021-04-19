The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) postponed the Class 10, 12 compartment examination and DElEd Special exam 2021 until further notice. The announcement was made by the Board on Twitter soon after the state CM Nitish Kumar ordered to keep all the educational institutes to remain shut till May 15.

Taking to Twitter, the Board announced that in view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to postpone three examinations scheduled to be held in April-May 2021, till further orders.

Earlier, the DElEd exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 26 to 30. The BSEB Class 10, 12 compartment exams were scheduled for May 5 to 8, and April 29 to May 10, respectively.

The compartmental exams is conducted for students who did not qualify the board final exams. The board declared the Class 12th results in the month of March while Class 10th results were declared in the first week of April 2021.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, more than 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam, out of which 10,45,950 passed. A total of 3,60,655 students have failed in the Bihar board Class 10 examination held in 2021.