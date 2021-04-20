Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Mains exam admit card for the posts of ARO, Typist, Asst Librarian, and Translator. Candidates who have been declared qualified for the Mains examination can check and download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the Mains examination from April 5 to 9, 2021. Earlier, the Commission released the document verification and examination schedule. A total of 803 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the DV round.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at ukpsc.gov.in Click on the “Recent Updates” section Click on the hyperlink for UKPSC Mains admit card for ARO/ Translator/ Typist/ Asst Librarian post Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

