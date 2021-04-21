The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha will conclude the online application process for the recruitment to the post of lecturers in the state universities today, i.e., April 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssbodisha.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 972 vacancies, of which, 11 vacancies are for Anthropology, 49 for Botany, 60 for Chemistry, 134 for Commerce, 78 for Economics, 159 for English, 135 for Political Science, 73 for Logic and Philosophy, 61 for Zoology, 51 for Education, 42 each for Maths and Physics, 24 for Psychology, 15 for Sociology, 13 for Home Science, 3 for IRPM, 2 for Statistics, and 20 for Sanskrit.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates must have achieved the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 42 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must hold a Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent degree.

Application Process:

As per the notification, the candidates are required to visit the official website. Read the instructions before filling up the application form. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee:

The candidates from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 and the candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs 200.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, career, and viva-voce test. “The written examination shall be held at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur,” read the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.