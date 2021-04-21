Maharashtra state has cancelled the SSC exams 2021 due to worsening COVID-19 situation. The Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement on Twitter. However, Class 12th examinations stand postponed and new scheduled shall be announced in due course of time.

Taking to Twitter, Gaikwad said, “Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. The health & safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority.”

As per the decision taken and conveyed earlier, the Class 12th board exams will stand postponed till May end. She adds, “The criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for class 10th & date of result declaration will soon be announced. The School Education Dept is committed to devising a “fair and accurate” assessment criterion.”

Earlier this month, the state education minister had also announced the postponement of class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Class 12) board exams 2021 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.