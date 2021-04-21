India Post will conclude the online application process today for the recruitment of 1421 Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) to the Kerala circle (cycle III). Interested candidates can apply online at the India Post recruitment website appost.in.

Earlier, the last to submit the applications was April 7 which later was extended to April 21, 2021.

The agency is looking to recruit candidates for 1,421 posts in the Kerala circle. The job profiles include Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to all GDS posts is 18 and 40 years, respectively as on March 8, 2021, with permissible relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have cleared the 10th class examination with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). Knowledge of the local language is a must to be eligible to participate in the recruitment process. A certificate in basic computer knowledge is also essential to be eligible to apply.

The application process will involve three stages — Registration, Fee Payment and Application. All the candidates have to go through these three stages to fulfill the application process.

Candidates are suggested to go through the India Post notification carefully to have a better understanding of the positions, role, eligibility, application and selection process among others before applying.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2021:

Visit India Post GDS recruitment website appost.in Register yourself through the ‘Stage 1 Registration’ section on the homepage to obtain a unique registration number Pay the application fees through the ‘Step 2 Fee Payment’ section Then apply online for the desired post through the ‘Step 3 Apply Online’ section Fill the form, upload documents and submit Post preferences Preview and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.