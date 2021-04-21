Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF examination, 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, “A total of 2557 candidates (258 female and 2299 male) were shortlisted to appear for the Document Verification. Out of these, 1433 candidates (161 female and 1272 male) have been declared qualified for appointment.

“Candidates will be allocated for the posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF), Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).”

The Commission has also released the category wise break-up of the candidates selected for the posts of Sub-Inspector along with the cut-off details i.e., marks obtained and Date of Birth of the last selected candidates.

Steps to check the final result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFS AND ASI IN CISF EXAMINATION, 2018 : DECLARATION OF FINAL RESULT” The result will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the final result.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates shall be made available on the website of the Commission from April 26 to May 15, 2021.

“If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of one year after declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter,” read the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.