The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the medical exam result of SI/ASI for CAPF/CISF/Delhi Police recruitment on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at ssc.nic.in.

A total of 2,557 candidates have been declared fit in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME).

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Here’s the list of female candidates declared medically fit.

Here’s the list of male candidates declared medically fit.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1223 vacancies.

All the 2,557 qualified candidates, of which, 258 candidates are female and 2299 candidates are male will be called for the document verification process by the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission, read the notification.

The SSC SI/ASI for CAPF/CISF/Delhi Police recruitment answer keys was released in the month of October 2019.

A total number of 20,920 candidates had qualified to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) of which 4461 candidates have qualified for the Paper II round. Another 289 candidates have qualified for Paper II who were exempted to appear for the PET/PST.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.