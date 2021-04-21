The Judicial Recruitment Cell of the Madras High Court will conclide the online application process today for recruitment to 367 different posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at mhc.tn.gov.in. The last date for remittance of fee by challan through a bank is April 23.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies of Office Assistant (310), Chobdar (40), Cook (1), Waterman (1), Room Boy (4), Watchman (3), Book Restorer (3) and Library Attendant (6).

Here’s Madras High Court recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum and maximum age limit for unreserved categories are 18 and 30 respectively.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the positions should be a Class 8 pass or its equivalent. For the post of Office Assistant, preference will be given for the persons having valid LMV driving license/experience in cooking/experience in house-keeping.

Selection procedure

The selection of candidates will be based on Common Written Examination, Practical Test, and Oral Test conducted by the Judicial Recruitment Cell. Final selection of candidates to the posts will be made on the basis of combined marks secured by the candidates in the Practical Test and the Oral Test, as per merit and following the rule of reservation.

Examination fee

An examination fee of Rs 500 is applicable.

Here’s direct link to apply for Madras High Court recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for Madras High Court recruitment 2021: