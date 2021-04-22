Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of MTS and others today. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 463 vacancies, of which, 300 vacancies are for the post of Investigator, 50 for Supervisors, 4 for System Analyst, 29 for Senior Domain Expert, 41 for Junior Domain Expert, 4 for UDCs, 18 for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), 7 for Subject Matter Expert (SME), and 10 for Young Professionals.

The application process commenced on April 11, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website becilmol.cbtexam.in Register and login using the ID and password Fill in the required details Make the application payment and submit Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the registration form.

The admit card for written test will not be sent by post or email. Candidates will be required to download their admit card from the official website becil.com.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination for some posts and interviews for other posts. “Tentative centres/ locations for the written exam are — Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Kanpur/ Lucknow. However, the number of centres will be increased or decreased depending on the number of candidates,” read the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.