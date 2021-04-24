Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to apply for more than 1000 vacancies. Interested applicants can register on the official website dfccil.com till May 23, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1074 vacancies of which — 31 posts are for Junior Manager (Civil) vacancies, 77 for Junior Manager (Operations & BD), 3 for Junior Manager (Mechanical), 73 for Executive (Civil), 42 for Executive (Electrical), 87 for Executive (Signal & Telecommunication), 237 for Executive (Operations & BD), 3 for Executive (Mechanical), 135 for Junior Executive (Electrical), 147 for Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication), 225 for Junior Executive (Operations & BD), and 14 for Junior Executive (Mechanical).

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 27 and 30 years for the post of Jr Manager and Executive/ Jr Executive, respectively. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post of executive (Operations & BD) should hold a graduation degree with not less than 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institute and for Executive (Civil) post, the applicants should have a diploma (3 years) in Civil Engg/ Civil Engg. (Transportation)/ Civil Engg. (Construction Technology)/ Civil Engg. (Public Health)/ Civil Engg. (Water Resource) from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate, reports JAGRAN Josh. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee:

The candidates applying for the post of Junior Manager, Executive, and Jr Executive are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, Rs 900, and 700, respectively.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website dfccil.com Click on “Advt. No. 04/2021: Direct recruitment from Open Market in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD and Mechanical Departments of DFCCIL...” Click on “Click here to apply” Register and apply for the vacancies Pay the application fee Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

“Admit card for written test, containing the details of the centre/venue for the examination etc., will be sent to the candidates at their registered e-mail ID. The candidates are required to take a print-out of their admit cards. The candidates can also download their admit cards from the DFCCIL website using their registration number and the password,” read the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.