Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has extended the registration deadline for ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET, ARS and STO. Eligible candidates can apply at the ASRB website asrb.org.in till May 10 (5.00 PM). Earlier, the deadline was April 25.

“Considering the gravity of present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the Board to extend the last date of submission of online application form of the above mentioned examination till 5.00 PM of 10th May, 2021,” ASRB said in its latest circular.

The application fee for the exam is as follows: ARS and STO- Rs 500, NET- Rs 1000. There is relaxation in the amount for reserved category candidates. The fee must be paid online.

ASRB will hold a combined examination for NET-2021, ARS-2021 (Preliminary) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T6) examination during June 21 and 27 in a computer-based mode at 32 centres across India in a staggered slot-wise examination format.

Candidates are advised to read the ASRB detailed notification to know more about the tests.

Steps to apply for ASRB Combined Exam 2021:

Visit ASRB website asrb.org.in Click on ‘NET, ARS and STO exam 2021’ link on the homepage Click on the registration link and select exam Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download and take printout of application form.

NET exam



National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying examination for determining eligibility for the position of Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). Candidates clearing the NET will be eligible to apply for the post of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the SAUs/ AUs.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and possess a Master’s degree in the concerned Discipline to be eligible for NET 2021.

ARS exam

The Agriculture Research Service (ARS) examination (Prelims and Main) is a qualifying examination for recruitment to the post of ARS Scientist at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years but not have attained the age of 32 years and possess a Master’s degree in the concerned Discipline to be eligible for ARS 2021.

STO exam

STO (T-6) exam is a direct recruitment examination for the post of Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) at ICAR Hqrs and its Research Institutes. Candidates declared successful in the online examination and interview will be recommended for appointment as Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) at ICAR.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years but not have attained the age of 35 years and possess a Master’s degree in the concerned Discipline to be eligible for STO (T6) 2021.