The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has invited online applications for Apprenticeship Training Program for the Financial Year 2021-22 from Degree (Engineering, Non engineering), Diploma and ITI Pass-out candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for a total of 146 posts at rites.com till May 12.

The applications have been invited for 96 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice, 15 for Diploma Apprentice, and 35 for Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass).

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess four years’ full-time degree in Engineering (three years Graduation in case of Non-Engineering Graduates viz., BA/BBA/B Com) or three years full-time Engineering Diploma or ITI Pass (Full Time) from NCVT/SCVT, recognized by UGC & AICTE, State Govt/ GOI.

“Candidates from all over India are encouraged to apply for the above vacancies. However, preference shall be given to the candidates for posting under offices project sites in respective regions nearby the residential location of the selected candidates,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for Apprenticeship Programme 2021:

Visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.org and register Submit the details of registration and other relevant details by clicking the link https://forms.gle/vQk548kzhQKyARxZA Once done, candidates need to submit the scanned copy of the following documents in one pdf file on email ID ritesapprenticerecruitment2021@gmail.com on or before May 12

Here’s the direct link to apply for Apprenticeship Programme 2021.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of discipline (Trade/Branch/Stream) wise merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in the essential qualification. In case same percentage is secured by more than one candidate, the merit list will be drawn on the basis of their age i.e., higher the age, higher is the position in the merit.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.