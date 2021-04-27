The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 490 vacancies of Junior Engineers, Clerks and various other posts. Interested candidates can apply at the PSTCL website pstcl.org till May 17. The application fee can be paid upto May 19.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 12 different categories of posts. The number of vaccines is tentative and may increase or decrease.

PSTCL vacancy details Post Vacancy Age limit Assistant Engineer/OT (Electrical) 43 20-37 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 6 20-37 Account officer 7 20-37 Assistant Manager/HR 2 20-37 Assistant Manager/IT 1 20-37 Divisional Accountant 10 18-37 Junior Engineer/ substation 200 18-37 Junior Engineer/ civil 15 18-37 Junior Engineer/ Communication 11 18-37 Telephone Mechanic 15 18-37 Lower Division Clerk/Typist 140 18-37 Lower Division clerk(Accounts) 40 18-37 Total 490

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment advertisement available on the PSTCL postal to determine eligibility criteria.

Here’s PSTCL recruitment advertisement.

Selection procedure

PSTCL will recruit candidates on the basis of an online test and document verification. The exam will likely be held in June/July in Punjab. The final merit list will be issued on its website.

Application fee

The application fee to be paid by applicants is Rs 1200 (except SC, PWD and EWS candidates).

Steps to apply for PSTCL recruitment 2021:

Visit PSTL website pstcl.org Click on Recruitment against CRA-10-2021 Proceed to registration, fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download application form and tale printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for PSTCL recruitment 2021.