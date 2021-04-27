The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) admit card tomorrow, i.e., on April 28. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2021. The examination will be a computer-based test with MCQ pattern for a duration of 120 Minutes.

“The Admit Card to the eligible candidates will be issued 10 days prior to the Test,” read the official notification. Candidate will need to display their admit cards and valid ID proof (PAN / Aadhar / Any other valid Govt. Approved ID). Proctor will instruct the candidate to display the admit card / ID after the logging in to the test.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the admit card hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

About CSEET:

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. ICSI will conduct CS Executive Entrance Test based on Objective Type / Multiple Choice Questions and viva-voce for testing listening, written communication and oral communication skills. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.