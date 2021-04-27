The Punjab Public Services Commission (PPSC) has released the Physical Test schedule for the Punjab Civil Service Main Examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who are to appear for the test can check the schedule on the official website at ppsc.gov.in.

The test is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2021.

“It is for the information of the candidates that Physical Test for the Posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police/ Deputy Superintendent Jail Grade-II shall be held tentatively from 20/05/2021. The detailed schedule of the Physical Test will be uploaded on the website of the Commission after declaration of the result of the Mains Examination tentatively on 15th May,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The male candidates are required to have a minimum height of 5 feet 7 inches and unexpanded chest measurement of 33 inches and expanded chest measurement of 34.5 inches. The minimum height of female candidates is 5 feet 3 inches.

Physical Test Events: Events for Male Candidates Events for Female Candidates 1600 Meters Race: To be completed within 07 minutes 30 seconds (only one attempt) 800 Meters Race: To be completed within 04 minutes 45 seconds (only one attempt) Long Jump: Minimum 3.60 meters (Three attempts only) Long Jump: Minimum 3.00 meters (Three attempts only) High Jump: Minimum 1.15 meters (Three attempts only) High Jump: Minimum 1.00 meter (Three attempts only) Vertical Rope: 2.0 Meters climb from the ground (Three attempts only) Shuttle: Running between two parallel lines 10 meter apart, five times in 20 seconds (one attempt only)

The interview round shall be conducted in the month of June, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.