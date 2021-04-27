Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Asst Soil Conservation Officer and Soil Conservation Ranger. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in from April 28, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 27 vacancies, of which, 13 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer and 14 posts of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department.

The last to apply and pay the application fee is May 28 and May 30, respectively.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable for candidates falling under the category.

Education Qualification:

Asst Soil Conservation Officer: The candidates should have a bachelor degree from a recognized University in Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Civil Engineering. Preference shall be given to Post Graduate degree holder in Soil Science.

Soil Conservation Ranger: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Science from any Govt. recognized University with at least Physics/ Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology/ Forestry/ Environmental Science as one of the subject or bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Agriculture Engineering/ Civil Engineering from any Govt. recognized University. More details in the official notice.

Application Fee:

The candidates from the General/ EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 250. The SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates have to pay the fee of Rs 150.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.