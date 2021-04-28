Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Asst Soil Conservation Officer (ASCO) and Soil Conservation Ranger (SCR). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in. The last to apply and pay the application fee is May 28 and May 30, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 27 vacancies, of which, 13 vacancies are for the post of ASCO and 14 posts of SCR under the Soil Conservation Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable for candidates falling under the category.

Education Qualification:

Asst Soil Conservation Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Civil Engineering. Preference shall be given to a Post Graduate degree holder in Soil Science.

Soil Conservation Ranger : Bachelor’s degree in Science with at least Physics/ Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology/ Forestry/ Environmental Science as one of the subjects OR bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Agriculture Engineering/ Civil Engineering. More details in the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from the General/ EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 250. The SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates have to pay the fee of Rs 150.

Steps to apply for APSC ASCO, SCR recruitment 2021:



Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on ‘Apply Here’ under ‘Assistant Soil Conservation Officer and Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department’ Register and apply for the post Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference.

