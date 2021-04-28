West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result for the posts of Lecturer in Humanities, and Computer Science and Technology on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check and download their results from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

A total of 81 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment against 85 vacancies under the Department of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development. Of these, 43 posts are for Lecturer in Computer Science and Technology, and 38 posts for Lecturer in Humanities.

The examination for the Humanities Lecturer was conducted on December 11, 2020.

Steps to download the results:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT TO 38 (THIRTY-EIGHT) TEMPORARY BUT LIKELY TO BE PERMANENT POSTS OF LECTURER IN HUMANITIES...” and “LIST OF CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT TO 43 (FORTY-THREE) TEMPORARY BUT LIKELY TO BE PERMANENT POSTS OF LECTURER IN COMPUTER SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY...” The results will appear on the screen in PDF format Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result for Humanities Lecturer posts.

Here’s the direct link to download the result for Lecturer in Computer Science and Technology posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.